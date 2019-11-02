JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala (File Photo/ANI)
JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala (File Photo/ANI)

JJP suspends six members for anti-party activities

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:56 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Six members of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have been suspended from the primary membership of the party for "involvement in anti-party activities".
Party's Haryana chief Nishan Singh said on Saturday that these members worked against the interests of the party during the recently-concluded Assembly polls.
"They have been suspended from the primary membership of the party for six years," he said.
He said party members who have been suspended are Shashibala Tewatia, Suresh Verma, Badruddin, Baldev Alavalpur, Tuhi Ram Bharadwaj and Gurpal Majra.
JJP won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:51 IST

