J'khand govt taking credit of BJP's work in power sector, should launch own projects, says party spokesperson

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Politics in Jharkhand has stormed up after Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated grid substations on Tuesday. BJP has now taken on the government saying that CM is not launching new projects and is just inaugurating the previous projects started by the erstwhile government led by Raghubar Das.

Talking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "All these projects which CM has inaugurated were actually initiated by our government. CM is taking credit for someone else's good work. Once Hemant Soren had said that inaugurating previous and old projects feels good. It would feel even better if he lays down the foundation of his own projects and inaugurates them."

Shahdeo said that the state was facing a grid crisis when BJP came in power in 2014. At that time only 31 grid were functional, whereas 114 were direly required.

"BJP constructed 59 grids. Likewise, the target was to construct 350 substations. Out of them, around 200 were completed during BJP rule," he said.

"However, BJP is happy that all these projects were inaugurated because a lot of people will be benefited. But their benefit will be compromised if the CM keeps on going in this way and doesn't launch new projects, he further added.

According to BJP, their government-supplied electricity to 30 lakh houses between 2014 to 2019.

The said six grid substations are located in Garhwa, Deoghar, and Giridih districts. Apart from these CM Hemant Soren also inaugurated a double circuit Godda to Dumka transmission line to ensure power supply round the clock in these districts. Around Rs 616 crores were spent to construct the grid substations and Godda - Dumka transmission line. (ANI)

