'J'khand poll results a strong reply to those talking about Congress-free India'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday said that people of Jharkhand have given a strong reply to those who were talking about India without Congress.

Speaking to media here, Verma said, "Jharkhand results have shown that people from the state have given a strong reply to those who were talking about India without Congress."

Verma also hit out at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement that Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have the option to go to as many as 150 Islamic countries in the world while persecuted minorities in three neighboring countries have nowhere to go except India to take recluse. Verma said, "Gadkari is a visionary leader but his comment shows politics based on religion and whosoever does that take the country towards division."

The Madhya Pradesh minister also hit out at BJP lawmaker from Guna, Krishnapal Yadav and his son Sarthak Yadav for allegedly submitting forged documents to get OBC certificate. The Congress leader said, "There are elements in the BJP on whom there are allegations of submitting fake documents. There are questions on documents regarding the education of Union Minister Smriti Irani."

"To submit a fake document is a fraud and membership of such people should be dissolved," he said while hitting out at Yadav. (ANI)

