JNU admin moves Delhi HC, seeks contempt action against police, students

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has moved to Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against Delhi Police, several students and JNUSU leaders.

The petition seeks contempt action against students for allegedly violating the High Court's ruling which restrains them to protest within 100 meters of administration block of university.

The High Court had earlier ordered not to block or hold any protest within 100 meters of administration block in August 2017.

Plea further states that due to ongoing protests day-to-day working of administration has affected since October 28 till date.

The petition is likely to come for hearing on Thursday.

JNU students have been protesting for over two weeks over recent hostel fee hike.

The Delhi Police have registered another FIR in connection with the protest by JNU students. Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South said that the FIR was filed over charges of causing damage to public property at Aurobindo Marg.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered in connection with the protest.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students had carried out a protest march towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands, however, they were stopped at Safdarjung Tomb near Jorbagh.

"Some agitated groups attempted to forcibly break the barricades and had to be pushed back by the police staff. Around 100 students were detained for showing aggressive defiance to the directions of the police," police had said in an official release. (ANI)