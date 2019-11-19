JNUSU reiterates its demands of rollback of draft manual, fee structure

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday repeated its demand for rollback of the 'illegally passed draft manual', and fee structure.

This demand was reiterated following the detention of around 100 students for allegedly 'showing aggressive defiance' to the directions of the police during their protest on Monday. Thousands of JNU students had marched towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

In a letter, the JNUSU said, "The JNUSU like to reiterate its demands of immediate rollback of the illegally passed draft manual, and fee structure, along with the declaration of the IHA meeting on October 28 as null and void, initiation of dialogue between the JNU Administration and the Student Community, represented by the elected student representatives, the JNUSU, and the Hostel Presidents."

"The MHRD and the HPEC should take serious cognizance of the illegalities in the JNU, perpetuated under the aegis of the JNU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, and recommend his removal from the post of JNU VC," the JNUSU said.

The JNUSU further said, "18th November shall be remembered as a historic day for all the students and youth of this country. On the day the Parliament of India sat for its 250th session, with the commencement of the winter session, the national capital saw a brutal crackdown on students. Blood was spilt on the roads of the National Capital."

"The citizens of this country and people around the world will remember this black day, when ordinary students rose up in defence of affordable public education only to be abused, roughed up and beaten up but not defeated. The Delhi Police and its actions, directly controlled by the Home Ministry, are beyond condemnation," the students union said. (ANI)

