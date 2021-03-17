Jo mujhse takrayega woh choor-choor ho jayega: Mamata tells Centre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): Escalating her attacks on the Centre --- while sitting in a wheelchair -- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that "Jo mujhse takrayega, woh choor-choor ho jayega (the one who hits me will be crushed)".

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to farmers' protest, Banerjee's poll campaign on Tuesday comprised scathing attacks at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

Addressing a public rally at Mejia in Bankura district, the Chief Minister said, "No matter how much BJP tortures me. I do not care. Jo mujhse takrayega, woh choor-choor ho jayega (the one who hits me will be crushed). An injured tigress is more dangerous. I will play with one leg only with the support of the two legs of my daughters and mothers."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervenes in the day-to-day working of the Election Commission and demanded a free and fair election in the state.

"Will the Home Minister run the country or decide who will get arrested or be beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running the Election Commission? I hope it is not you, Amit Shah. We want a free and fair election. He is intervening in the day-to-day working of EC," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister also chanted mantras and said, "Harey Krishna Harey Harey, TMC ghorey ghorey (TMC is there in every house)."

Later in the day, Banerjee held a rally in Bankura.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, she said, "Modi babu is building a stadium in his name. He will then make a road in his name. After that, he will name this country after him and Bharatbarsha will not be Bharatbarsha anymore."

Mentioning the ongoing farmers' protest, she said, "Farmers have been protesting for six months now, however, the ministers are not holding talks with them. All the ministers are here, in Bengal, where they have booked hotels and are conspiring to destroy me and TMC and how to file cases against TMC with the help of the Election Commission."

On March 10, she had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)