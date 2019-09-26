Robert Vadra (File photo/ANI)
Robert Vadra (File photo/ANI)

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case till Oct 24

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:53 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused.
Justice Manoj Garg slated the next hearing in the matter for October 24.
Appearing before the court for Enforcement Directorate, Additional Solicitor General RD Rastogi strongly protested against the postponement of the hearing.
Vadra and his mother, along with partners in the Sky Light Hospitality, are accused of money laundering. The money laundering case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2015, claiming that Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant to rehabilitate poor villagers.
It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.
In Bikaner land scam fraudsters in collusion with the state government officials got allotted land in the name of fictitious individuals, though the land was actually meant for the people who were displaced due to the creation of Mahajan Field Firing range.
The fraudsters created forged allotment letters purportedly issued by the Colonisation Department of the state government and 1,422 'bighas' of land was recorded in revenue record in the name of fictitious allottees without due verification of the allotment letters from the concerned department. (ANI)

