Journalist arrested for blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A journalist was arrested for allegedly blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal and demanding money from him, said police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mukesh Jakhar, said, "We have arrested Vijay Shukla, who runs a local newspaper and a web portal. He has been remanded for 4 days."

Jakhar said, "BJP MLA Aggarwal has filed a complaint that Shukla demanded extortion money to the tune of Rs 3 crore and threatened to publish news to defame him if the amount was not paid. Further investigation is underway."

Speaking to ANI, Aggarwal said, "Shukla aged 39 is the owner of a local newspaper and a web portal registered in Delhi. He did a story against Vaishno Devi yatra and asked me to give Rs 3 crore. He threatened me that if I did not give the money then he will defame me through his web portal and his newspaper."

"I met him on July 11 when he tried to bargain with me. On July 20, Shukla said that he has taken money from my opponents and will defame me by publishing 30,000 newspapers daily in Gurugram," he said.

"Police have taken Shukla in custody for 4 days remand, they produced him in the court yesterday. I am very sure that my opponents are behind this because Shukla told me that he is doing this to defame me after taking money from them. Police will find out who are those who want to defame me," the BJP leader said.

"Shukla's office is in Ashram and he stays at a nearby place here. He had first made a demand for Rs 3 crore and then reduced the amount to Rs 2 crore. Finally he said he will take Rs 1.85 crore," Aggarwal said. (ANI)

