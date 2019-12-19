JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP general secretaries on Friday

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Thursday called a meeting of the party's general secretaries on December 20.

In the meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening, Nadda will speak to the general secretaries about the programs being organised by the party to educate the people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He is also likely to discuss the status of the ongoing organisational elections of the BJP, which are being conducted across the country. (ANI)

