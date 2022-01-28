JP Nadda convenes meeting of BJP workers in UP's Shahjahanpur ahead of Assembly polls

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday convened a meeting of party workers in Shahjahanpur district.

"Addressed an organizational meeting with key workers of all the Legislative Assemblies of the district in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh," Nadda tweeted.

Nadda is also scheduled to particiapte in various other programs of the party in Bareilly later in the day.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)