JP Nadda elected unopposed as BJP national president

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organisational poll process.

Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)