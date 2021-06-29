JP Nadda hits out at Bengal govt over post-poll violence

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over post-poll violence in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that "wherever there is TMC, there is violence".

Addressing West Bengal BJP State Executive Meeting virtually, Nadda said, "Wherever there is TMC, there is violence. Elections were also held in Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, but there was no post-poll violence because there was no TMC."

"In West Bengal, maximum violence has happened against women, that too under the leadership of a woman Chief Minister. If women are not safe, what type of governance are we serving the people with?" he questioned further.

Nadda asserted that the vote percentage of BJP has increased, with BJP winning 77 seats in recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal.

"Our vote percentage in Bengal has gone up with an increase from 3 to 77 seats in the (recently concluded) Assembly elections," said Nadda.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Earlier today, while addressing Assam BJP's state executive Nadda asked Assam leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure implementation of Central schemes in the state.

"Not even a single person should be devoid of vaccination. Take it as a movement. Both organisation and government ensure that free ration scheme by Centre should reach poor. Ensure Central government schemes to be implemented in the state. Think of these as BJP's programmes," said the BJP chief. (ANI)