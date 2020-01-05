JP Nadda holds door to door campaign on CAA in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda on Sunday held a door to door campaign to create awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.

In a bid to dispel rumours against the CAA, the BJP has launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.

Starting from today, the campaign will conclude on January 15.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

