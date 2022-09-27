JP Nadda holds series of meetings, meets State In-charges

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's newly appointed state in-charges and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation and prepare for 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, Nadda asked the in-charges to stay connected with the workers on ground and tell people about Narendra Modi-led government's work done across the last 8 years, sources said.

"We were told that we need to keep visiting the state and keep highlighting the issues that concern particular state so that immediate feedback and cognizance can be taken," a source told ANI.

This was Nadda's first meeting with the party's newly appointed state in-charges. The message by saffron party leadership was very clear for the newly appointed in-charges about making sure that the party strengthens its organisational base from right the booth level onwards.

Another source told, "We were told that we need to keep visiting the state and stay connected. This will keep the party cadre morale high."

The party top leadership has asked the state in-charges to make frequent visits to the states assigned to them and that each one must maintain complete accountability.



"BJP is not a shortsighted party but a party with distinct vision and in for a long haul and therefore continuity in work in the organisation will hold the key," a source told ANI about the message from the top brass.

Another meeting is also expected to take place with all the state in charges soon.

On 9tn September, BJP national president JP Nadda appointed in-charges for various states and union territories including poll-bound states like Tripura and Telangana.





Bhupender Yadav was replaced by general secretary Vinod Tawde in Bihar whereas Harish Dwivedi continues to be the co-incharge. Om Mathur is the in-charge for Chhattisgarh. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has been given an organisational responsibility and made in charge of Haryana.



Vinod Sonkar who was in charge of Tripura which goes into election next year has been replaced by former union minister and Noida MP Dr Mahesh Sharma. Former Gujarat chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also been given organisational responsibilities in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Tarun Chugh national general secretary continues to be in charge of Telangana. Kerala has a new in charge in the form of former union minister Prakash Javadekar.



National general secretary Dilip Saikia has been replaced by Dr Laxmi Kant Bajpai in Jharkhand where the BJP locked in the bitter battle with th ruling JMM-Congress. Recently Bajpai was brought to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and has also been made the chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha

Notably, there are elections in the two state- Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the coming months. In the first part of the year 2023, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland will witness elections and the party is preparing for all the state elections.



While the BJP is in power in Meghalaya and Nagaland in alliance with NDA, the party stunned everyone with the Tripura elections in 2018 and also is looking towards repeating its performance.

Karnataka state in which the BJP is in power for the longest will also be a stiff challenge for the saffron party with the kind of backlash that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been facing in the recent.

While the BJP continues to be in power in Madhya Pradesh with Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the helmit will be a stiff challenge for them to come back to power in states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which they lost in the last election. (ANI)

