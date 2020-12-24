JP Nadda instructs BJP leaders to participate in PM Modi's Dec 25 programme

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has asked all party MPs, MLAs and public representatives to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the farmers on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25.

A letter in this regard has been sent to all public representatives of the party and to all state presidents and senior leaders of the party organisation.

PM Modi will address farmers and will transfer Rs 18,000 crores to the accounts of 9 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana tomorrow.

The letter sent by BJP general secretary Arun Singh contains instructions for the party leaders on the order of JP Nadda.



The instructions outline: "Big screens to be arranged for listening to the address of the honourable Prime Minister at every block development centre ensuring participation of the maximum number of farmers."

It further says that the program at district level should start an hour before the address of PM Modi in which the office-bearers and public representatives should discuss the benefits of the scheme started by Modi government for the farmers like Neem-coated urea, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, Minimum Support Price, Prime Minister Sichai Yojana, Kisan Rail and investment of Rs one lakh crore in the farm sector.

The programs should be organised at all Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) and cooperative centres to ensure mass participation, the instructions by Singh conjoined for the party members.

The farmers should be invited to all the districts, state BJP party offices to listen to the Prime Minister's address and it should be widely publicised, it added.

Interestingly, the specimen of the backdrop and leaflets has also been sent to the party leaders and has been asked to be printed in local languages and distributed to the district levels and no editing to be done in these pamphlets. (ANI)

