J.P. Nadda starts two-day Tripura visit tomorrow to grease the wheels of next year's poll

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura starting tomorrow.

During his visit, Nadda will take part in various important programmes.

According to sources, during the meetings, Nadda will deliberate on strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

According to a BJP statement, Nadda will be accorded a welcome by the party leaders and workers at Agartala airport on Sunday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, several Ministers in the state government and senior BJP leaders will welcome Nadda at the airport.

Further, Nadda will listen to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat with BJP leaders, local booth president and booth workers at the airport.

Janjati, Manipuri and Bengali traditional welcome will be performed for BJP chief outside the airport. Abhinandan Samaroh of Nadda will be held at various places on his way to the State Guest House from the airport

Nadda will chair a meeting with State BJP office bearers and state Morcha presidents at the State Guest House, Agartala. He will also chair a meeting with BJP Janajati MLAs and MDCs later on the day. He will also meet with IPFT MLAs in the evening.



Nadda will interact with the BJP Tripura Core Committee at State Guest House, Agartala on Sunday night.



On Monday, the BJP chief will leave for Udaipur, Tripura by road. Abhinandan samaroh will be held at various places during this journey. Nadda will garland stautues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay near Tripura University. He will offer prayers and participate in Mangala Aarti at the historic Matabari Temple, Udaipur Tripura.



Later on Monday, Nadda will address a Press Conference at BJP party office, Udaipur (Tripura). After the press conference, Nadda will leave for Khwumlung.

Further, Nadda will address Janajati Janasabha at TTADC ground, Khwumlung, Tripura.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Nadda in New Delhi, during which the Chief Minister briefed him about the current political scenario and organizational activities of the state. (ANI)

