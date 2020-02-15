JP Nadda summons Giriraj Singh over his recent remark on Deoband

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday summoned Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his recent controversial remark on Deoband.

This comes three days after Singh while addressing a gathering at UP's Saharanpur had said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have been born here."

After facing flak for his statement, the Union Minister said that he stands by his statement that "Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism".

"My statement is correct and if someone has a problem then ask Uttar Pradesh police to list how many people are involved in terror activities," he told reporters (ANI)

