JP Nadda to address public awareness rally on CAA at Goa's Azad Maidan tomorrow

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): BJP national working president JP Nadda will address a public awareness rally on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday at Azad Maidan in Goa.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar said that Nadda, who will be visiting Goa for the first time after being appointed as the working president of BJP, will address the public on CAA.



"AOver 25,000 people along with party workers, ministers and MLAs will be attending the rally, which will start from EDC Patto at 3.30 pm and conclude with a public meeting at Azad Maidan," Tendulkar said.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will also address the rally in support of the Act.



Tendulkar said that Central law on Citizenship is receiving huge support not just in India but also at the International platform.

"In countries like America, United Kingdom, people have come out in support of the CAA," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition parties for opposing the CAA, he said: "Urban Naxalites and some political parties like Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and BSP are opposing the Act for sake of opposition."



Tendulkar outlined that in Goa there was no opposition to CAA, even as "Congress party is trying to mislead the public".

Taking jibe at Congress protest on CAA, last week, Tendulkar said that it was attended by 228 people.



Party president has appealed Goans to participate in large number for the pro-CAA rally on Friday.



Further speaking on party elections, Tendulkar said that the new state BJP chief and the executive committee will be appointed in the next eight to ten days.



He said that the party president will be decided by the workers.



The BJP has already put in place new block committees in 38 constituencies, except Benaulim and Velim in South Goa. Also, the North Goa District and South Goa District Committees are appointed.



BJP national observers will be arriving here today to oversee the preparations for the rally and also to take stalk of elections. (ANI)

