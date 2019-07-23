JP Nadda to go on 2 day visit to Haryana from July 27

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Haryana on July 27 and 28, where he will take part in the party's core committee meetings with the state leadership.

Nadda will hold talks with the state leaders about forming a strategy for the Vidhan Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held towards the end of the year in Haryana.

He will also take a review of the BJP's membership drive which is ongoing throughout the country.

Earlier on July 21, Nadda had visited Maharashtra and held talks with the BJP workers and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He had also visited Jharkhand and held talks with Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

State elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra too are scheduled to be held later this year. Nadda's visit to the three states has suggested the party's urge to retain power in the three states. (ANI)

