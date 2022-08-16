JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP Bihar core committee in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with the party's Bihar core committee in the national capital on Tuesday, according to sources.

The meeting is being conducted days after Nitish Kumar broke off his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years before joining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties including the Congress and Left in the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Nadda is likely to discuss the political upheaval in the state and the concentrate on the strategy to be adopted in the state.

The Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly and also has the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which has four MLAs in the Assembly.

In an effective strength of 242 in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP stands at 77, the JDU has 45, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) has 4, RJD has 79, Congress has 19, CPI(M-L) has 12, CPI has 4, while the AIMIM and Independent have one seat each.

The JDU-RJD-HAM-Congress-CPI(M-L)-CPI grand alliance has a combined strength of 163. The lone Independent MLA has also vowed support to Nitish Kumar, taking its effective strength to 164. (ANI)