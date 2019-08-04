JP Nadda to meet BJP's general secretaries in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to meet the party's general secretaries here on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the party's headquarters here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attended the second day of 'Abhyas Varga' training programme being organised by the party for all its parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Modi was accompanied by Nadda, among other leaders. (ANI)