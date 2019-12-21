JP Nadda to meet Sindhi community people in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda will visit Indore to reach out to people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to state unit BJP chief Rakesh Singh, Nadda will meet representatives of Sindhi community and discuss the recently amended citizenship law. He will also visit Ujjain where he will offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Reacting to Nadda's visit, Congress leader and minister in the Kamal Nath government, Sajjan Singh Verma, said that Nadda will be adding fuel to fire with his visit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have set the country on fire. JP Nadda is coming to Indore to add fuel to that fire," Verma said.

He said the state abinet will march under the leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath against the CAA in Bhopal on December 25 to "awaken the sleeping soul of PM Modi and Shah." (ANI)

