JP Nadda to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple today

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda reached Jammu to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday.



The BJP chief will also address the party workers of the union territory after his visit to the temple.

Nadda's visit to the revered shrine comes on the day of the polling for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

