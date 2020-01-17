JSP, BJP have no vote base, says YSRCP leader

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): After JSP and BJP forged an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that both parties have no vote base in the state and hence their alliance will not affect prospects of other political parties.

"Both the parties have neither vote base nor any seats. Alliance of such parties will not affect anybody. Alliances are a common phenomenon in politics," he said.

"Pawan Kalyan worked together with BJP and TDP in 2014. Later he distant from TDP. He joined hands with Left and BSP in 2019 elections. He doesn't have a long-time association with any party," he said.

"We are not worried about this alliance. We fought alone and came to power. Now we are fulfilling our promises," he said.

Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) has forged an alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan said, "people are vexed with TDP and YSRCP rules. They want the third alternative. BJP-JSP are going to give that alternative to the people. We will work together for achieving power in 2024." (ANI)

