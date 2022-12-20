Judiciary, EC, ED, CBI are working under fear: CM Ashok Gehlot

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): Targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the judiciary, EC, ED, CBI and IT are working under fear.

"Until now they were under pressure but now they are scared of what would happen if they don't obey orders from the top. They get orders about locations of raids before elections. They're given a list," the Rajasthan CM said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing inflation and advised him to stop entertaining "friends" and start attending to the public who have been suffering due to the price rise.



Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi, "Big announcement by the Rajasthan government to give LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, which is half the price set by the Central government. Prime Minister Ji, stop feeding dry fruits to friends, and serve the people suffering from inflation ('mitro' ko mewa khilana band kijie, mehangai se trast janta ki sewa kijie)."

The Congress leader is currently in Rajasthan amid his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is observing its last day in the Congress-ruled state. The foot march will enter Haryana on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a scheme for providing cylinders to the poor in the state at the reduced rate of Rs 500 each.

"The state government is continuously taking public welfare decisions to provide maximum relief to the poor. In this direction, the state government is now developing a scheme to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at a cheaper rate," Gehlot tweeted. (ANI)

