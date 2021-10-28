Judiciary system still has some conscience left: Sanjay Raut on SC order over probe into Pegasus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to form a committee to probe the Pegasus spyware row, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that even today the judiciary system "still has some conscience left".

"Even today, the judiciary system still has some conscience left in it. Regarding the Pegasus row, a lot was brought to their cognizance. The government was not ready to accept it and a whole session of parliament was wasted in it. The Home Minister and Prime Minister did not come to give an answer on the matter. The court took notice and found that there is some truth to the matter and realised that it needs to be investigated. The entire country, especially the journalists and parliamentarians whose phones were tapped is extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for their interference," said Raut while speaking to reporters here today.

The Supreme Court Wednesday formed a three-member committee to oversee a technical committee comprising of three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, which will probe the Pegasus spyware case.



A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked a three-member committee, supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran, to examine the allegations thoroughly and expeditiously and place a report before the Court.

Commenting on the enquiry of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by a team led by ACP Milind Khetale, he said, "The enquiry must be done. It is not that an enquiry is not done if one has Z plus security."

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale will investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. Mumbai Police also said in a statement that four police stations have received complaints against Wankhede.

He added on Centre giving Z Plus security to Wankhede, "Whenever someone points fingers at the Maharashtra government, the Centre felicitates them with Z Plus security. Seems like the centre has a lot of security to spare the way they are giving security to people. They should send them to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh instead." (ANI)

