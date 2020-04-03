Just a 'feel-good moment' : Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's call to light candles, diyas

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call to light candles on Sunday at 9 pm in order to ward off corona's darkness, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed it as a "feel-good moment" curated by the PM Modi without any vision to ease people's pain, their burdens, and financial anxieties.

"Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" tweeted Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked Prime Minister to "get real" while cornering him for his call to light candles and diyas.

"Turn out lights and come on balconies? GET REAL MR MODI! Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10 pc of GDP ensure immediate wages to construction and other labour during lockdown - laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news," she tweeted.



In a video message, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.



In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

