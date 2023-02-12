Justice Nazeer's appointment as Governor reduced people's faith in judiciary: Congress leader Rashid Alvi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The appointment of retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has reduced the faith of people in the judiciary, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said on Sunday.

The Congress leader called the appointment of Justice Nazeer as the Governor "unfortunate" and said that the judiciary should be independent.

Alvi's remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday notified the appointment of the Retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh.



Justice Nazeer (retd.) who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 4, 2023, was a part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, the demonetisation case and a judgement which held that the 'right to privacy' is a fundamental right.

"Giving government posts to judges is unfortunate. According to a report, governments send nearly 50 per cent of the retired Supreme Court judges to some position which reduces the people's faith in the judiciary. The government recently gave Rajya Sabha seat to Justice Gogoi. Several people have raised questions over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. People are saying this happened due to pressure from the government," Alvi said while speaking to ANI.

Recalling the Rajya Sabha seat given to retired Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was a part of the landmark Ayodhya judgement, the Congress leader said that the government should leave the judiciary completely independent.

"After Justice Gogoi's Rajya Sabha seat, the appointment of Justice Nazeer as 'Governor' is further reducing the faith of people in the judiciary. The judiciary should be independent and not have any relation with the executive according to Article 50 of the Constitution of India. The government should make efforts to ensure that the judiciary is completely independent and should have nothing to do with the executive," Alvi said.

"BJP has divided Hindus and Muslims. Appeasement is when a community gets more than it deserves but Muslims did not even get their fair share," Alvi claimed. (ANI)

