Justice will be done: Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): 'Justice will be done', said Rampur Member of Parliament Azam Khan on Monday who is currently facing a slew of criminal cases filed against him in connection with Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Speaking to media persons outside a police station where he had arrived to record a statement, Azam Khan stated, "Plight of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University will go down in the pages of history. The method they have adopted is not right. Officials are doing it only out of personal grudges or to please someone. It may take time but justice will be done."

The Samajwadi Party leader had arrived at the police station to record his statement in connection with land grabbing case against him which is being probed by a Special Investigation Team.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. Khan, who is also the Member of Parliament from Rampur, is also the varsity's vice-chancellor. (ANI)

