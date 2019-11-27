Justice will be done tomorrow: Rajasthan CM after SC's order on Floor Test

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India]. Nov 26 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court's order of directing a floor test of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the Justice will be done on Wednesday.

"Who recommended the Governor about forming the government? The President's rule was withdrawn at 5 am and when was the cabinet meeting was held to end the President's rule. The whole country is watching this drama and will never forget this. The reputation of India has gone down in the international arena. The Chief Minister also took the oath in the morning," he said while speaking to media in Jaipur.

"Tomorrow, the floor test will take place. Justice will be done. The tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fail today. Their dreams of horse-trading will be crushed," he added.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today requested the Supreme Court to restrain Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test today.

Meanwhile, the top court has ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)