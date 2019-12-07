Justice will be served only when 26/11 attackers will be brought to end: Rajnath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the people who died in 26/11 Mumbai attack will get the justice only when the culprits will be brought to an end.

"The 166 people who died in 26/11 attack and their families will get justice on the day when those who carried out the attack will be brought to their final conclusion," said Singh while attending the 142nd passing out parade of Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun today.

He also talked about the steps taken by the Centre to combat the menace of terrorism and said the multi-pronged strategy has been adopted.

"The entire world knows that if the mastermind of 9/11 and terrorist organization Al Qaeda was found somewhere, it was found in Pakistan. The whole world also knows that the people of Lashkar-e-Toiba, who carried out 26/11 attacks, are sitting there in Pakistan," he said.

"Despite this, there is a need to be vigilant always about the threat of terrorism because in Pakistan, along with the terrorism state policy, there exist non-state actors who are extremely powerful that their role in Pakistan's theatre is nothing more than that of puppets," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

