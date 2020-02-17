JVM MLAs Pradeep Yadav, Bandhu Tirkey join Congress

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) expelled MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey on Monday joined Congress party here in New Delhi.

The JVM had on February 6, expelled MLA Pradeep Yadav from the party, a day after a notice was served to him seeking an explanation on his alleged anti-party activities.

The Party had issued a similar notice to party leader Bandhu Tirkey after which he was also expelled from the party.

MLA Pradeep Yadav was expelled for indulging in anti-party activities, according to its general secretary Abhay Singh.

JVM-P secretary and spokesperson Tauheed Alam yesterday said: "Pradeep Yadav was seen going against the party's line on many occasions. He met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by former chief minister Babulal Marandi merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event here today in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. (ANI)