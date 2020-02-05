JVM-P serves notice to MLA Pradeep Yadav for alleged anti-party activities

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A notice was served on Wednesday by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) to party MLA Pradeep Yadav seeking an explanation from him within on his alleged anti-party activities.

The Party had issued a similar notice to party leader Bandhu Tirkey after which he was expelled from the party.

JVM-P secretary and spokesperson Tauheed Alam said, "Pradeep Yadav was seen going against the party's line on many occasions. He met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. He also shared the stage with Congress leaders. There are talks that he is planning to join the Congress. If he has any issue, he should speak about it on party forum. This is why a clarification has been sought from him within 48 hours."

"If he is doing anti-party activities and fails to satisfy the high command, he should be expelled. Party leadership will take a decision on this," he added.

Pradeep Yadav, MLA from Poraiyahat constituency, is among the three MLAs who won on JVM-P ticket in the recent Assembly election.

Speculations are rife about Babulal Marandi-led party joining hands with the BJP. However, the party has not cleared its stand on this yet. (ANI)

