Jyotiraditya Scindia takes review meeting on LS election debacle in UP

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a review meeting at 15 GRG with presidents of 10 districts and the candidates from Uttar Pradesh who fought in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Also present in the meeting was president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee Raj Babbar.

Congress leader Meem Afzal said the meeting was held to review the Lok Sabha election results of the party in UP. He added that all the leaders presented their points of view and the measures that will be undertaken.

Among the districts covered in the meeting are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Nagina, Bulandshahr and Kairana.

Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had also held discussions with Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Scindia, to build the party again at the block level, post its dismal performance in the elections.

The meeting took place on June 4 at Priyanka's residence and lasted for around two-and-a-half hours.

Congress party managed to win only one seat (UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli) in UP and 52 seats across India in the recently concluded elections. (ANI)