K Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi to hold round table discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): After the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the ensuing session of the Parliament, the Bharat Jagruthi will hold a round table conversation in New Delhi on Wednesday, said office of K Kavitha.

The round table conference will be chaired by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha at Hotel Le Meridian in New Delhi between 3 pm and 5 pm, a statement said.

The discussion will be held with representatives of various political parties, civil societies, women's organisations and other national organisations, the statement added.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary was also present at the protest.



The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being attended by opposition parties and women organisations who have supported the Women's Reservation Bill from across India.

While addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation and requested the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament.

"Women's Reservation bill is important and we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in parliament," she said.

She also thanked the BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest.

Nearly 10 Opposition parties along with civil and women's organisations extended their support to the cause. They vowed to fight together to realise the Women's Resevation Bill. (ANI)

