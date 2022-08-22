K Kavitha to file defamation case after BJP calls her AAP-Liquor mafia "middleman"

Ranga Reddy (Hyderabad), [Telangana]: [India] August 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC, K Kavitha on Monday said that she will file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leaders - MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for their allegations that she acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Kavitha said she will also move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

"The allegations made on me are completely baseless...I don't have any link with what was said in the Delhi Excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," K Kavitha said.

She further said that BJP is doing this because our chief minister KCR has been vocal in criticising the policies of the union government, and thus it is trying to malign the reputation of her family.

"We don't get panicky on these kinds of allegations....We are going to fight and we are family from fighters," she said.

The BJP on Sunday had alleged that a bribe of crores of rupees was given to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to increase the commission from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent under the Delhi government's revamped liquor policy and the first instalment of the same was given to him.

BJP further alleged Rs 150 crore was given to Sisodia.

Accusing Sisodia of holding meetings with the Telangana leader, the BJP sought an answer from him on the same.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a press conference yesterday and alleged that KCR's daughter K Kavitha acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the AAP government.

The BJP leaders said that several meetings were held between the liquor mafia, ministers and officers to make the excise policy in line with them.

"The meeting was done in Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. The Delhi Excise officer, commissioner, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, some liquor mafia and some political persons were the attendants of the meeting. KCR's family members were present in the meeting. She had brought many members of the liquor mafia to meet Manish Sisodia. They came on a private plane. They had implemented the policy in Punjab. They had planned everything along with Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia," said Verma.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia should explain why the commission of liquor sellers was increased by 10 per cent. He should also explain the relationship between him, K Kavitha and the members of the liquor mafia - Dinesh Arora, Vijay Nayar and Vijay Arora. And by collecting money from all this, Aman Dhal used to do the work of giving it to the Aam Aadmi Party. Which has liquor contracts in Delhi as well as in Punjab," he alleged.

Manjinder Sirsa said that he will soon reveal the evidence of the politicians' involvement in the case.

"Along with the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi, meetings of these liquor mafia were also held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh. After these meetings, AAP leaders implemented the same liquor policy in Delhi and Punjab which is already being followed in Telangana and West Bengal," he alleged. (ANI)