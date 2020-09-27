K Laxman appointed President of BJP's National OBC Morcha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former BJP's Telangana unit President Dr K Laxman has been appointed as President of the National OBC Morcha of the party.

After his appointment, Laxman said that the OBC Morcha will strive to bring the BJP government in Telangana.

"I am appointed as the president of National OBC Morcha after a combined decision was taken by national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he told ANI.

Expressing gratitude towards his party for giving him such responsibility, he said: "BJP is a party with a difference. From a normal party worker, I was appointed as the state president for Telangana twice and now I have been appointed as the president for National OBC Morcha," he added.

"By following the slogan of Prime Minister Modi, 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas', I will win hearts of all the backward class people. The OBC Morcha will make the necessary efforts to bring BJP into power in Telangana. The Modi government mainly focuses on the farmers, poor and backward people of the society," he said. (ANI)