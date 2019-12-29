K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to MHA takes meeting in red zone to review security matters concerning LWE

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Newly appointed advisor to Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar is taking a marathon meeting in a red zone area in Chhattisgarh.

According to the sources, this is his first visit to the state after taking charge as an advisor in the Home Ministry.

Kumar reached Chhatisgarh on Saturday and took a meeting in Jagdalpur. Two meetings are scheduled with top forces and local administration officials in Sukma and Bijapur on Sunday.

According to a government official, yesterday he chaired a meeting in Jagadalapur and today there are two meetings at Bijapur and Sukma respectively.

"The advisor is taking stock of security issues and implementation of planning of Government of India to wipe out Naxals," the official claimed.

K Vijay Kumar who was also DG CRPF has been appointed to Advisor the Home Ministry on security-related matters on Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism affected areas this month only.

'The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) had served on various high profile post including DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Director of the National Police Academy. He was the chief of the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu police that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004. (ANI)

