Kailash Vijavargiya clarifies 'Mission Madhya Pradesh' statement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday clarified his 'Mission Madhya Pradesh' statement.

Vijayvargiya had reportedly said on Sunday that after the formation of Karnataka Cabinet, a similar mission will be taken up for Madhya Pradesh.

Clarifying his stance, Vijayvargiya told media here, "As BJP's membership drive is going on in different parts of the country, I must have made the statement in that context."

"I was in Jaipur recently and the party's national leaders are visiting different parts of the country for the membership drive programs. I have always said that I am on a mission in West Bengal and I have not said that I am on a mission in Madhya Pradesh. West Bengal mission will be there till 2021 and I will be busy there till then," he added.

The BJP leader further said that as per his knowledge, the two BJP MLAs who have expressed unhappiness in the Madhya Pradesh state assembly, have not joined the Congress.

"I cannot comment further on this," he added.

In a surprise development on July 24, two BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul had backed the Kamal Nath government during voting on Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (ANI)

