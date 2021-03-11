Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses TMC of politicising 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"They (TMC) are politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Several other leaders, including BJP West Bengal Vice President Arjun Singh and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, have also hit out at Banerjee for 'doing nautanki' (theatrics) to gain sympathy.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Paresh Pal on Thursday informed that the Chief Minister's leg is in serious condition.

A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)