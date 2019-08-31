BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
Kailash Vijayvargiya bats for NRC across India, says infiltrators are threat to internal security

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:08 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country as "infiltrators" are a threat to the internal security.
"Those left out in the final list of NRC can live (in India) if they have documents. But infiltrators have no right to live in this country. I think that NRC should be implemented not only in Assam but across the country. Infiltrators are a threat to internal security. NRC is a good step," he told reporters here.
"There is a Citizen Amendment Act which will provide Indian citizenship through a process to Hindus, Jains, Christians and Sikhs who are exploited in our neighbouring countries. But the people who are a majority in those countries should not come here and encroach the fundamental rights of people living here," Vijayvargiya said.
The final list of NRC in Assam came today in which over 3 crore people were included while around 19 lakh were left out.
The BJP leader's statement is in line with several other party leaders who have backed the idea that NRC should be implemented across India.
Earlier in the day, BJP Delhi chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said that the NRC exercise is needed in Delhi as illegal immigrants are 'most dangerous'.
"National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well," he said.
NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants. (ANI)

