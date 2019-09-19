Kailash Vijayvargiya takes a jibe on Mamata Banerjee meeting with Modi, Shah

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Jaipur: Pilot calls for accepting reality of economy, says...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a call for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.