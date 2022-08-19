Kailash Vijayvargiya vs Nitish Kumar: JD (U) terms BJP as "insensitive"

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A day after BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya gave a bizarre take on the sudden termination of the alliance with Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal (United) on Friday slammed the BJP leader by calling him an "insensitive person" who always stays on a "foreign tour" instead of focusing on his work.

"It is useless to make any comment on Vijayvargiya ji. A few days ago. the unemployed youth of the country felt agitated over the 'Agniveer' scheme. Reacting to this, the BJP leader said that if youths under 'Agniveer scheme' become unemployed after four years, they will be given a job of a security guard in the BJP office," JDU President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said to ANI.

"What answer can be given to the person whose statement towards the youth of the country, towards unemployment in the country can be so light and insensitive? He is not a serious person. He stays on foreign tours mostly. He was also the in-charge of West Bengal during the Assembly polls. We all know what happened in West Bengal during that time (election campaigning)," he said.



JDU President further told ANI that the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya should also become in-charge of Bihar. He will then realise the ground reality about BJP's prospects for 2024 General elections and 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U) leader said.

The JD(U) leader said that the BJP leader is not reliable.

Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Singh also said that Nitish Kumar was in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from 1996 to 2013 and in these 17 years, there was no problem. But the new leadership of BJP does not follow the "coalition dharma", nor know how to give respect to its alliance partners, the JD(U) said.

The BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya has given a bizarre take on the sudden termination of alliance with Nitish Kumar, after various leaders of the party criticised the Bihar Chief Minister on multiple levels.

"When I was travelling abroad, someone said women there change their boyfriends at any time. The Chief Minister of Bihar is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave," said Vijayvargiya, who is the party's National General Secretary, in Indore on Thursday. (ANI)

