Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomes Dhami's decision to implement Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if re-elected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday welcomed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if voted to power in the state.

In a message from Vijayvargiya's office, it conveyed, "Kailash Vijayvargiya has welcomed the announcement of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to implement the Uniform Civil Code after the elections in the state. Dhami has promised that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state immediately after taking the oath. Dhami has also announced the formation of a committee of jurists and all concerned on the issue before the implementation of the civil code."

"Vijayvargiya has said that this will be the first step in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in any state. The scope of the Uniform Civil Code will be applicable to matters such as marriage, divorce, real estate and succession," the message informed.



A strong supporter of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country and National General Secretary of BJP, Vijayvargiya said that this will give equal rights to all the parties. He said that the decision to constitute a committee to prepare the draft before implementing the Uniform Civil Code is also the right step.

"The committee will prepare a draft for implementing the Uniform Civil Code only after taking into account the views of all the parties. No one will object after the Uniform Civil Code comes into force from the opinion of all the parties. Vijayvargiya said that the states have got the right to implement Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution," it read.

Taking initiative on this issue in Uttarakhand will encourage other states of the country as well, the BJP leader added.

The National General Secretary of BJP said that after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, there will be a common law for every citizen living in India. "This will stop the politics of appeasement. Under the Uniform Civil Code, there will be common laws for all religions in marriage, divorce and property division," it added. (ANI)

