Kalraj Mishra takes oath as Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Kalraj Mishra on Monday took oath as the Governor of Rajasthan at Raj Bhawan here.

Mishra was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and was transferred to Rajasthan, earlier this month. He replaced Kalyan Singh.

An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan had earlier said, "The President of India is pleased to announce that Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Rajasthan."

The 78-year-old leader had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP's unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.



Mishra remained a tall figure in Uttar Pradesh politics. He was the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, besides having been a Member of Parliament, both of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

