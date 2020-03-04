Kamal Nath a strong person, his govt will complete its term: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamat Nath is a "strong person" and the state government will complete its term.

Speaking on the political situation in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the strategy of BJP has always been to split the Opposition parties.

"Kamal Nath ji is a strong person and the government will complete its term. BJP has always adopted this strategy where it does not let Opposition government work. BJP has always attempted to break the democratic system and values," he told reporters while speaking on the political situation in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)