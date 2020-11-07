Kamal Nath alleges firing, booth capturing in Madhya Pradesh bye-elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged that incidents of firing and booth capturing took place in assembly by-elections in the state.

"The incidents which happened in Sumawali, Morena and Mehgaon on November 3 were unfortunate. There was firing and booth capturing. I am sad that despite evidence on it the Election Commission did not ask for repolling there," Kamal Nath said.

"I want to make clear to officers who are providing protection that protection does not stay forever. The proof of incidents are available and we will disclose them on November 10," he added.



Kamal Nath had demanded repoll in Sumawali and Mehgaon on November 3.

"We have demanded that Election Commission should hold repolling at Sumawali and Mehgaon. Firing took place in Sumawali and I also have news that the firing also took place in Morena in the evening. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration," he had said.

Bye-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

