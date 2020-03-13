Kamal Nath claims Madya Pradesh govt is stable, not in worrying situation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Just days after 22 MLAs resigned pushing Congress government into crisis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday confidently stated that his government is "stable" and there is nothing to "worry" about.

The statement from the Chief Minister came just hours after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon. CM Nath also accused the BJP of horse-trading.



"I have told the Governor how MLAs are being kept in captivity in Bengaluru and how their resignations are being given to Speaker by a BJP leader. This is a joke. This is a conspiracy by BJP. My government is stable and there is nothing to worry out," he said in an exclusive interview with ANI in Bhopal.

When asked to comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia exiting Congress and joining the rival BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister quickly said, " Only he can say why he has gone."

Earlier in the morning, CM Kamal Nath held a discussion on floor test with the Governor requested him to make efforts for the release of the MLAs allegedly held in captivity in Bengaluru by the BJP.

The Chief Minister had also pointed out at the BJP's act of handing over the resignations of legislatures on behalf of the missing Congress MLAs and called it the "entire conspiracy" and "illegal actions."

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections today. (ANI)