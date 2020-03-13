Kamal Nath discusses Floor Test with Governor amid MP govt crisis, accuses BJP of horse-trading

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday held a discussion on floor test with Governor Lalji Tandon amid the political turmoil and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of horse-trading.

He also requested the Governor to make efforts for the release of the MLAs allegedly held in captivity in Bengaluru by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While speaking to media after the meeting, he said, "Floor test will happen on Governor's address and budget but it is only possible when 22 MLAs are freed from captivity."

Notably, during the meeting, CM Nath also handed a letter to the Governor on the same and told him that the BJP on March 8, 2020, arranged three chartered aircraft to whisk away 19 MLAs of the Congress Party to Bengaluru and accused the party of horse-trading.

"I'm constrained to point out the immoral, unethical and illegal acts of Bharatiya Janta Party in Madhya Pradesh. The very edifice of democracy is in danger," the letter read.

"As a responsible leader of Indian National Congress, I invite and would welcome a Floor Test of my government in the forthcoming session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly already notified from 16th March 2020, on a date fixed by the Speaker."

"We assure the people of Madhya Pradesh that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the triumph of democracy and the legislative process, to uphold the Constitution and the values enshrined therein," the letter read.

"Since then these 19 MLAs, of whom six MLAs are Cabinet Ministers are incommunicado in a resort arranged by BJP. Nobody is allowed access and/or any sort of communication with the 19 captives MLAs," the letter read.

The Chief Minister also pointed out at the BJP's act of handing over the resignations of legislatures on behalf of the missing Congress MLAs and called it the "entire conspiracy" and "illegal actions."

"To utter shock, Senior Leaders of BJP reached the Speaker's residence at about 05:30 p.m. on 10th of March 2020 (day of Holi) to handover 19 resignation letters allegedly of these Congress MIAs. None of the 19 MLAs were present to tender resignation at Speaker's residence. In a most unusual act and/or conduct, the resignation of 19 Congress MLAs are submitted by leaders of BJP and not by MLAs themselves. This demonstrates the complicity of BJP leaders in the entire conspiracy and illegal actions." (ANI)

