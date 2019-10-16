BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo/ANI
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo/ANI

Kamal Nath government most corrupt in history of MP, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government of being the most corrupt in the history of the state.
"One minister comes and says this is the rate for transfer postings, the other stops him and asks him to sit down to hold discussions first, this is the most corrupt government in the history of Madhya Pradesh. They are ripping off Madhya Pradesh like eagles and crows," Chouhan told reporters here.
The former chief minister also slammed the ministers in the present government of being insensitive for giving statements in which roads in the state were compared to BJP lawmaker Hema Malani's "cheeks".
"PC Sharma and Sajjan Verma's statements reveal the mentality and seriousness of the Congress government, this is the type of leaders they have. Statements like these reveal their mentality," Chouhan said.
Cabinet Minister PC Sharma had on Tuesday compared the condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh to "cheeks" of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and added that Congress government will make them like "cheeks" of Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini.
The minister gave the statement while he was inspecting roads in the Habibganj area along with Public Works Development (PWD) minister Sajjan Verma.
"Roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like that of Washington. What has happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya," Sharma had told reporters here.
"These roads will be repaired within 15 days on the orders of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Very soon we will make these roads like cheeks of Hema Malini," he had said.
Reacting to the statements issued by party colleague Gopal Bhargava, who had said that Chouhan's swearing-in ceremony will be held post-Diwali, Chouhan said that he was not interested in the chief minister's post.
"I am above all this, I do not crave for any post, had I wanted to become the chief minister I could have managed it. All these things were being said before Lok Sabha elections too, there is nothing new in it," Chouhan said.
He, however, welcomed the investors' summit being organised in the state and invited industrialists to set shop in Madhya Pradesh as it will lead to the creation of jobs in the state. (ANI)

